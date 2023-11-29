OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
OVC teams will hit the court in two games on Wednesday in college basketball action. That includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars squaring off against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center.
OVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Lindenwood (MO) Lions
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Michigan Wolverines
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|-
