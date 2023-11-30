Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Franklin County, Kentucky today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankfort High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
