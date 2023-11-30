Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Hopkins County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hopkins County Central High School at Calloway County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.