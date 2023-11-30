Thursday's contest between the Morehead State Eagles (2-4) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Morehead State securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM on November 30.

Their last time out, the Eagles lost 65-59 to Presbyterian on Saturday.

Morehead State vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead State vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 76, Marshall 71

Other OVC Predictions

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win this season came against the Ohio Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 268) in our computer rankings. The Eagles brought home the 89-60 win at home on November 22.

The Eagles have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Morehead State Leaders

Veronica Charles: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Katie Novik: 8.7 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 47.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

8.7 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 47.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Blessing King: 6.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 63.0 FG%

6.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 63.0 FG% Melissa Secchiaroli: 12.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

12.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Valentina Saric: 9.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +10 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 71.5 points per game to rank 110th in college basketball and are giving up 69.8 per contest to rank 278th in college basketball.

