The Morehead State Eagles (2-4) go up against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd put up an average of 84.2 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 69.8 the Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 69.8 points, Marshall is 2-2.

Morehead State has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.2 points.

The Eagles record 71.5 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 75.6 the Thundering Herd allow.

Morehead State is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.

The Eagles are making 43.0% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Thundering Herd allow to opponents (46.9%).

The Thundering Herd shoot 40.2% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Eagles concede.

Morehead State Leaders

Veronica Charles: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Katie Novik: 8.7 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 47.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

8.7 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 47.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Blessing King: 6.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 63.0 FG%

6.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 63.0 FG% Melissa Secchiaroli: 12.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

12.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Valentina Saric: 9.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

Morehead State Schedule