The Indiana Pacers, with Myles Turner, face off versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last time on the court, a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers, Turner had 11 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Below we will break down Turner's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.8 16.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 7.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 25.8 25.1 PR -- 24.4 23.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Turner has made 6.0 shots per game, which adds up to 12.6% of his team's total makes.

Turner is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Pacers rank 26th in possessions per game with 107.8. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 98.9 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 109.1 points per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked 10th in the NBA, allowing 43.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 16th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per contest.

Giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Myles Turner vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 30 21 10 0 3 2 0 12/23/2022 25 5 11 2 0 2 1 12/12/2022 35 15 13 2 2 4 1 11/4/2022 31 16 7 1 1 3 0

