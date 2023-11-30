Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have three games on the NHL card Wednesday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are available below.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Chris Kreider (Rangers) +120 to score
Rangers vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29
- Kreider's stats: 13 goals in 20 games
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +140 to score
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29
- Caufield's stats: 6 goals in 21 games
Artemi Panarin (Rangers) +145 to score
Rangers vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29
- Panarin's stats: 11 goals in 20 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +150 to score
Capitals vs. Kings
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29
- Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 18 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Adrian Kempe (Kings) +150 to score
Kings vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29
- Kempe's stats: 8 goals in 19 games
Boone Jenner (Blue Jackets) +180 to score
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29
- Jenner's stats: 11 goals in 23 games
Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) +185 to score
Rangers vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29
- Zibanejad's stats: 5 goals in 20 games
Anze Kopitar (Kings) +190 to score
Kings vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29
- Kopitar's stats: 10 goals in 19 games
Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +200 to score
Red Wings vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29
- DeBrincat's stats: 12 goals in 20 games
Patrik Laine (Blue Jackets) +200 to score
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29
- Laine's stats: 3 goals in 13 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.