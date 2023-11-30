NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate on Wednesday.
How to watch all the games in the NHL on Wednesday is included here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Montreal Canadiens at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+,BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|TNT,Max (Watch this game on Max)
|Washington Capitals at Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+,BSW,MNMT2,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
