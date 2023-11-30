On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Miami Heat (8-4) square off against the Indiana Pacers (7-4) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton puts up 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game for the Pacers.

Myles Turner is averaging 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's sinking 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 26.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Pacers are receiving 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Aaron Nesmith this year.

Bruce Brown is putting up 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 60.0% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.0 treys per contest.

The Pacers are getting 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Buddy Hield this season.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro posts 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 3.7 made treys per contest (10th in NBA).

Jimmy Butler puts up 16.5 points, 3.5 assists and 9.0 boards per contest.

Kyle Lowry averages 5.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Kevin Love averages 11.0 points, 2.0 assists and 9.5 boards.

Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Pacers vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Pacers 110.7 Points Avg. 126.5 110.3 Points Allowed Avg. 123.4 46.3% Field Goal % 50.0% 37.0% Three Point % 38.6%

