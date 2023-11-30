Pacers vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (10-8) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN. The over/under is set at 238.5 in the matchup.
Pacers vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|238.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 12 of 16 outings.
- The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 252.4, 13.9 more points than this game's total.
- Indiana has a 9-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.
- Indiana has a record of 3-2 when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pacers vs Heat Additional Info
Pacers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|1
|5.6%
|110.6
|238.2
|109.1
|233.9
|218.8
|Pacers
|12
|75%
|127.6
|238.2
|124.8
|233.9
|237.9
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Pacers have gone over the total in nine of their past 10 games.
- Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).
- The Pacers score an average of 127.6 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 109.1 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 109.1 points, Indiana is 9-5 against the spread and 9-5 overall.
Pacers vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|9-7
|4-2
|14-2
|Heat
|8-10
|4-6
|8-10
Pacers vs. Heat Point Insights
|Pacers
|Heat
|127.6
|110.6
|1
|23
|9-5
|1-0
|9-5
|1-0
|124.8
|109.1
|29
|8
|0-0
|8-9
|0-0
|10-7
