How to Watch the Pacers vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (10-8) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Pacers.
Pacers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pacers vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Pacers Injury Report
|Heat vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Heat vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Pacers Prediction
|Heat vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Pacers Player Props
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (47.6%).
- Indiana is 9-4 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 24th.
- The Pacers score 18.5 more points per game (127.6) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.1).
- Indiana has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pacers average 127.1 points per game, 1.7 less than away (128.8). Defensively they give up 119.4 points per game at home, 17.2 less than away (136.6).
- At home Indiana is conceding 119.4 points per game, 17.2 fewer points than it is on the road (136.6).
- At home the Pacers are averaging 29.2 assists per game, 2.8 less than away (32).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Jackson
|Questionable
|Upper Respiratory
|T.J. McConnell
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Jalen Smith
|Out
|Knee
