Tyrese Haliburton, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Heat - November 30
The Miami Heat (10-8) and the Indiana Pacers (9-7) are scheduled to meet on Thursday at Kaseya Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Bam Adebayo and Myles Turner are two players to watch.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, BSIN
Pacers' Last Game
In their previous game, the Pacers lost to the Trail Blazers on Monday, 114-110. Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-high 33 points (and chipped in nine assists and two boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|33
|2
|9
|0
|0
|3
|Bennedict Mathurin
|11
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce Brown
|11
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
Pacers vs Heat Additional Info
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton gets the Pacers 25.9 points, 3.7 boards and 11.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Turner contributes with 16.8 points per game, plus 7.6 boards and 1.4 assists.
- Bruce Brown averages 11.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.8 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Buddy Hield provides the Pacers 13.6 points, 2.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- The Pacers receive 12.9 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 3.7 boards and 1.9 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|26.7
|3.6
|11.7
|0.9
|0.7
|4.2
|Myles Turner
|16.9
|7
|1.2
|0.7
|2.5
|1.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.9
|4.3
|3.2
|1.4
|0.5
|0.8
|Bennedict Mathurin
|13.9
|4.2
|1.5
|0.7
|0.3
|1.3
|Buddy Hield
|14.3
|2.3
|2
|0.8
|0.4
|3.1
