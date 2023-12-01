Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Kentucky, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland Christian School at Doss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atherton High School at Bullitt East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mt. Washington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
