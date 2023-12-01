The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Kansas vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -2.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs UConn Betting Records & Stats

The Jayhawks are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Kansas has played as a favorite of -140 or more once this season and won that game.

The Jayhawks have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UConn is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Huskies have been a +115 moneyline underdog on five occasions this season and won every game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 3 50% 81.3 170 64.7 125.3 144.3 UConn 4 57.1% 88.7 170 60.6 125.3 143.6

Additional Kansas vs UConn Insights & Trends

The 81.3 points per game the Jayhawks score are 20.7 more points than the Huskies allow (60.6).

Kansas has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 60.6 points.

The Huskies' 88.7 points per game are 24.0 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.7 points, UConn is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Kansas vs. UConn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 3-3-0 2-3 3-3-0 UConn 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0

Kansas vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas UConn 15-1 Home Record 15-2 7-4 Away Record 5-5 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-4-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

