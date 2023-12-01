Murray State vs. Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 1
Friday's contest between the Murray State Racers (3-2) and Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-2) squaring off at Screaming Eagles Arena has a projected final score of 84-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Murray State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 1.
The Racers are coming off of an 88-75 victory against UT Martin in their last game on Tuesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Murray State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Murray State vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 84, Southern Indiana 74
Other MVC Predictions
Murray State Schedule Analysis
- The Racers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Murray State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 242) on November 28
- 108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 309) on November 21
Murray State Leaders
- Katelyn Young: 16.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Hannah McKay: 11.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Ava Learn: 13.6 PTS, 59.6 FG%
- Haven Ford: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Zoe Stewart: 11.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)
Murray State Performance Insights
- The Racers put up 95.0 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 82.0 per contest (346th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.