Friday's contest between the Murray State Racers (3-2) and Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-2) squaring off at Screaming Eagles Arena has a projected final score of 84-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Murray State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Racers are coming off of an 88-75 victory against UT Martin in their last game on Tuesday.

Murray State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Murray State vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 84, Southern Indiana 74

Other MVC Predictions

Murray State Schedule Analysis

The Racers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

Murray State 2023-24 Best Wins

88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 242) on November 28

108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 309) on November 21

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 16.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

16.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Hannah McKay: 11.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

11.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ava Learn: 13.6 PTS, 59.6 FG%

13.6 PTS, 59.6 FG% Haven Ford: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Zoe Stewart: 11.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers put up 95.0 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 82.0 per contest (346th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game.

