Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nicholas County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Nicholas County, Kentucky today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Nicholas County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henry County High School at Nicholas Co Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
