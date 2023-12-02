Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bath County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Bath County, Kentucky today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Bath County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Carter High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Owingsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
