The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) will host the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • The Knights have shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
  • Bellarmine has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 146th.
  • The Knights score an average of 66.9 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 65.0 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • Bellarmine has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 65.0 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bellarmine scored 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 61.2 away.
  • The Knights allowed 63.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.
  • At home, Bellarmine made 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Midway W 77-56 Freedom Hall
11/26/2023 @ West Virginia L 62-58 WVU Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Louisville L 73-68 KFC Yum! Center
12/2/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
12/4/2023 Boyce - Freedom Hall
12/7/2023 Berea - Freedom Hall

