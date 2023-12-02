Bellarmine vs. Ball State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.
Bellarmine vs. Ball State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: John E. Worthen Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Ball State
|-1.5
|135.5
Knights Betting Records & Stats
- Bellarmine has combined with its opponent to score more than 135.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Bellarmine's games this year have had a 137.9-point total on average, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Bellarmine's ATS record is 4-3-0 this year.
- Bellarmine has come away with one win in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
- The Knights have a record of 1-5 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.
- Bellarmine has an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bellarmine vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 135.5
|% of Games Over 135.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ball State
|3
|60%
|78.1
|145
|65
|136
|148.1
|Bellarmine
|5
|71.4%
|66.9
|145
|71
|136
|138.9
Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends
- The Knights score an average of 66.9 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 65 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Bellarmine has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65 points.
Bellarmine vs. Ball State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ball State
|3-2-0
|2-1
|2-3-0
|Bellarmine
|4-3-0
|4-2
|4-3-0
Bellarmine vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ball State
|Bellarmine
|12-2
|Home Record
|8-6
|6-7
|Away Record
|6-12
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|80.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.1
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
