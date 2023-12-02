The Indiana Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin included, face off versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 142-132 loss to the Heat, Mathurin totaled 12 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mathurin's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.8 14.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.2 Assists -- 1.8 1.3 PRA -- 18.2 19.6 PR -- 16.4 18.3



Bennedict Mathurin Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.7 per contest.

The Pacers rank 25th in possessions per game with 108. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 110.3 points per game.

The Heat give up 43.1 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 25.9 per game, 16th in the league.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 24 12 3 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.