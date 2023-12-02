Buddy Hield will hope to make a difference for the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

In a 142-132 loss to the Heat (his previous game) Hield produced 12 points, five assists and two blocks.

In this article we will dive into Hield's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.5 13.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 2.6 Assists 3.5 2.8 2.3 PRA -- 19.3 18.5 PR -- 16.5 16.2 3PM 3.5 3.1 2.8



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 11.8% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

He's attempted 7.7 threes per game, or 19.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hield's Pacers average 108 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 110.3 points per contest.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked ninth in the league, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 16th in the league, allowing 25.9 per game.

The Heat allow 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Buddy Hield vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 31 12 5 5 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.