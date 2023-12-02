Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calloway County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Calloway County, Kentucky? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Calloway County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkview High School at Murray High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowling Green High School at Calloway County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
