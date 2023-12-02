Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Christian County, Kentucky and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Christian County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Page High School at University Heights Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler County High School at Christian County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hopkinsville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
