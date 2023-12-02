Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Fayette County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Danville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seneca High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boone County High School at Tates Creek High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordia High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
