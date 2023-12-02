The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) will face each other in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Georgia has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking sixth-best in total offense (496.8 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (294.3 yards allowed per game). Alabama has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 17th-best in points per game (35.8) and 14th-best in points allowed per game (17.9).

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Georgia vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Georgia Alabama 496.8 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.1 (49th) 294.3 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.7 (16th) 185.5 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.6 (46th) 311.3 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (58th) 13 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 12 (114th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (56th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 3,500 yards (291.7 ypg) on 268-of-370 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 129 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 780 yards on 148 carries while finding the end zone 11 times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 99 times for 644 yards (53.7 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-leading 660 yards as a receiver have come on 51 receptions (out of 65 targets) with six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 49 receptions totaling 552 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been the target of 42 passes and racked up 29 receptions for 472 yards, an average of 39.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe leads Alabama with 2,526 yards on 158-of-238 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 439 rushing yards (36.6 ypg) on 126 carries while scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 166 times for 803 yards (66.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has run for 497 yards across 94 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has totaled 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 749 (62.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has collected 542 receiving yards (45.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Amari Niblack has racked up 304 reciving yards (25.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

