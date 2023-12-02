Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Kentucky, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Louisville Collegiate School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Henry High School at Doss High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seneca High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burgin Independent High School at Francis Parker
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owensboro High School at Waggener High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beth Haven Christian School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.