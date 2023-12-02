Will Juuso Parssinen Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 2?
Should you wager on Juuso Parssinen to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers go head to head on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Parssinen stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play, Parssinen has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Parssinen averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Parssinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:33
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|15:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
