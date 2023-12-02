The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SECN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 51.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Kentucky is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks sit at 270th.

The Wildcats record 94.4 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 72.6 the Seahawks give up.

Kentucky has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kentucky fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in away games.

Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last year, ceding 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.

Kentucky averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in away games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule