The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 51.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • Kentucky is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks sit at 270th.
  • The Wildcats record 94.4 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 72.6 the Seahawks give up.
  • Kentucky has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kentucky fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last year, ceding 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.
  • Kentucky averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in away games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) W 95-73 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina - State Farm Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.