In the upcoming tilt against the New York Rangers, which begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Kiefer Sherwood to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

In five of 22 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Sherwood has no points on the power play.

Sherwood averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:27 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 1 2 10:25 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:34 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 10:08 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

