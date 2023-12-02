The Florida State Seminoles are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1.5), in this year's ACC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Louisville Cardinals. The game kicks off at 8:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on ABC from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The contest's point total is set at 47.5.

Florida State has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 10th-best in scoring offense (38.8 points per game) and 11th-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). Louisville has been dominant on defense, allowing only 314.7 total yards per game (19th-best). Offensively, it ranks 26th by piling up 439.8 total yards per game.

Florida State vs Louisville Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -1.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -125 +105

Louisville Recent Performance

The Cardinals are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 432 yards per game in their past three games (-23-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 403 (88th-ranked).

The Cardinals are scoring 33.3 points per game in their past three games (63rd in college football), and giving up 31 per game (-40-worst).

Louisville is accumulating 264.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (63rd in the country), and giving up 282.3 per game (-97-worst).

In their past three games, the Cardinals have run for 167.7 yards per game (90th in college football), and given up 120.7 on the ground (82nd).

Over their last three contests, the Cardinals have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Louisville's past three games have all hit the over.

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville is 6-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have won their only game this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Six of Louisville's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Louisville won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Louisville has been at least a +105 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has compiled 2,952 yards on 66.2% passing while collecting 21 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 167 times for 1,076 yards (89.7 per game) with 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has racked up 639 yards (on 105 attempts) with eight touchdowns, while also grabbing 17 passes for 192 yards.

Jamari Thrash paces his team with 801 receiving yards on 56 receptions with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put together a 381-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 36 targets.

Kevin Coleman Jr.'s 22 grabs (on 31 targets) have netted him 321 yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ashton Gillotte has 10 sacks to lead the team, and also has nine TFL and 32 tackles.

TJ Quinn, Louisville's tackle leader, has 61 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Devin Neal leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 45 tackles and four passes defended.

