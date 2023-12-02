The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will host the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline
BetMGM Marquette (-3.5) 139.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Marquette (-3.5) 139.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • Marquette has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • This season, games featuring the Golden Eagles have hit the over twice.
  • Wisconsin has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Badgers' seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Marquette Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Marquette is third-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but only sixth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

