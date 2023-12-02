The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) will play in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Michigan has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 13th-best in scoring offense (37.6 points per game) and best in scoring defense (10.3 points allowed per game). On the offensive side of the ball, Iowa is bottom-25, posting only 18.0 points per game (10th-worst). Fortunately, it is thriving on the other side of the ball, allowing just 12.2 points per contest (fourth-best).

We will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Michigan vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Michigan Iowa 394.5 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.3 (133rd) 246.8 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.3 (7th) 169.8 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.9 (105th) 224.8 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.4 (130th) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (55th) 21 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (83rd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 2,483 pass yards for Michigan, completing 74.3% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 181 rushing yards (15.1 ypg) on 51 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has 976 rushing yards on 202 carries with 22 touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 105 times for 354 yards (29.5 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 230 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's 648 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 54 times and has registered 40 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 550 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cornelius Johnson has a total of 503 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 33 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill leads Iowa with 976 yards on 97-of-201 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has run the ball 155 times for 779 yards, with one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson has piled up 104 carries and totaled 415 yards with three touchdowns.

Erick All has hauled in 299 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Nico Ragaini has put up a 227-yard season so far. He's caught 26 passes on 64 targets.

Seth Anderson's 33 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 150 yards and one touchdown.

