Myles Turner's Indiana Pacers take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Turner had 13 points and nine rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 142-132 loss versus the Heat.

With prop bets available for Turner, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.6 16.7 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 6.8 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 25.6 24.7 PR -- 24.2 23.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Heat

Turner has taken 11.8 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 12.5% and 12.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Turner is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Turner's Pacers average 108 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Heat concede 110.3 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 43.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them ninth in the NBA.

Giving up 25.9 assists per contest, the Heat are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Myles Turner vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 29 13 9 2 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.