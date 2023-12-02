The Cleveland State Vikings (6-1) will look to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Truist Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Vikings put up an average of 81 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 77.6 the Norse allow to opponents.

Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Northern Kentucky is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 81 points.

The 67.4 points per game the Norse score are 6.8 more points than the Vikings allow (60.6).

Northern Kentucky is 1-2 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Cleveland State is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.

The Norse are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Vikings allow to opponents (38.1%).

The Vikings' 47.6 shooting percentage from the field is 6.1 higher than the Norse have given up.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 13.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 47.4 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 47.4 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 15.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.4 FG%

15.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.4 FG% Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 37 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

11.2 PTS, 37 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Allison Basye: 8 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

8 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Noelle Hubert: 6 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Northern Kentucky Schedule