Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon League slate includes the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2, 0-0 Horizon League) meeting the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)
- Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Osten: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|IUPUI Rank
|IUPUI AVG
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|337th
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|27th
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|30.4
|262nd
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|356th
|4.6
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|355th
|15.1
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
