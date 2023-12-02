How to Watch the Pacers vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (11-8) face the Indiana Pacers (9-8) on December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSUN and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Pacers vs Heat Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers have shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- Indiana is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 23rd.
- The Pacers score an average of 127.9 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 110.3 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Indiana has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers average fewer points per game at home (127.1) than on the road (129.3), but also concede fewer at home (119.4) than on the road (137.5).
- At home Indiana is conceding 119.4 points per game, 18.1 fewer points than it is away (137.5).
- At home the Pacers are averaging 29.2 assists per game, 2.5 less than away (31.7).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jalen Smith
|Out
|Knee/Heel
