Saturday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Miami Heat (11-8) and the Indiana Pacers (9-8) at Kaseya Center features the Heat's Jimmy Butler and the Pacers' Myles Turner as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSIN

BSSUN, BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers' Last Game

The Heat beat the Pacers, 142-132, on Thursday. Butler poured in a team-high 36 points for the Heat, and added 11 rebounds and three assists. Tyrese Haliburton had 44 points, plus two rebounds and 10 assists, for the Pacers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 44 2 10 3 1 6 Obi Toppin 25 2 3 0 1 3 Bruce Brown 15 6 3 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton gets the Pacers 27 points, 3.6 boards and 11.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Turner averages 16.6 points, 7.6 boards and 1.4 assists, making 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Bruce Brown averages 11.6 points, 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Buddy Hield provides the Pacers 13.5 points, 3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers for the season are 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Watch Butler, Haliburton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 28.8 3.6 11.9 1.1 0.7 4.5 Myles Turner 16.7 6.8 1.2 0.7 2.5 1.2 Bruce Brown 11.7 4.4 3.1 1.4 0.5 0.7 Bennedict Mathurin 14.1 4.2 1.3 0.6 0.3 1.3 Buddy Hield 13.6 2.6 2.3 0.8 0.6 2.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.