The New York Rangers (off a victory in their last game) and the Nashville Predators (off a defeat) will meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Predators vs Rangers Additional Info

Predators vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Rangers Predators 4-1 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 72 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 19th in the league.

The Predators' 71 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 37 goals over that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 22 12 15 27 25 13 66.7% Ryan O'Reilly 22 10 9 19 7 23 54.1% Roman Josi 22 4 12 16 15 5 - Gustav Nyquist 22 3 13 16 16 3 44.4% Luke Evangelista 21 3 10 13 20 11 0%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 51 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 69 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players