The Providence Friars (6-1) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is set at 140.5 for the matchup.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -13.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs Rhode Island Betting Records & Stats

The Friars' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Providence has played as a favorite of -1400 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for the Friars.

Rhode Island has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Rams have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Rhode Island has an 11.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 3 50% 76.3 152.6 62.9 132 142.5 Rhode Island 3 60% 76.3 152.6 69.1 132 137.1

Additional Providence vs Rhode Island Insights & Trends

The Friars score 7.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Rams allow (69.1).

Providence is 3-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 69.1 points.

The Rams put up 13.4 more points per game (76.3) than the Friars allow (62.9).

Rhode Island is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 62.9 points.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 3-3-0 2-2 1-5-0 Rhode Island 4-1-0 0-0 3-2-0

Providence vs. Rhode Island Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Rhode Island 15-2 Home Record 7-9 6-6 Away Record 1-10 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.1 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

