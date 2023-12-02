Predators vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2
The New York Rangers (16-4-1), coming off a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, visit the Nashville Predators (11-11) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 4:30 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Predators fell to the Minnesota Wild 6-1 in their last outing.
In the last 10 games, the Predators have registered a 6-4-0 record after scoring 37 total goals (six power-play goals on 40 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 15.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 34 goals in those games.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.
Predators vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Rangers 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)
Predators vs Rangers Additional Info
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have a 2-0-2 record in overtime games this season and an 11-11 overall record.
- In the seven games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.
- This season the Predators scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Nashville failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Predators have scored at least three goals 14 times, earning 22 points from those matchups (11-3-0).
- This season, Nashville has scored a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 6-6-0 (12 points).
- The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Predators finished 5-5-0 in those contests (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|12th
|3.29
|Goals Scored
|3.23
|15th
|3rd
|2.43
|Goals Allowed
|3.27
|18th
|21st
|29.9
|Shots
|30.8
|16th
|11th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.3
|15th
|3rd
|29.23%
|Power Play %
|19.1%
|18th
|7th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.61%
|27th
Predators vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
