Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 2?
When the Nashville Predators take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, will Roman Josi light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Rangers this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Josi averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:18
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|26:34
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|3
|1
|2
|22:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|25:34
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|25:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|27:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|24:29
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|28:47
|Away
|L 6-3
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
