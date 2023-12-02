Toledo vs. Miami (OH): MAC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The Miami (OH) RedHawks are solid underdogs (+7.5) in this year's MAC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Toledo Rockets. The matchup will kick off from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 44 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup.
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-7.5)
|44
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-7.5)
|44.5
|-300
|+240
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Toledo is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Rockets are 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Miami (OH) is 8-3-0 ATS this season.
- The RedHawks have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
Toledo & Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Toledo
|To Win the MAC
|-274
|Bet $274 to win $100
|Miami (OH)
|To Win the MAC
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
