The Week 14 college football schedule included one game with MWC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Jump to Matchup:

Boise State vs. UNLV

Week 14 MWC Results

Boise State 44 UNLV 20

Pregame Favorite: Boise State (-2.5)

Boise State (-2.5) Pregame Total: 60.5

Boise State Leaders

Passing: Taylen Green (12-for-15, 226 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Taylen Green (12-for-15, 226 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ashton Jeanty (21 ATT, 153 YDS, 1 TD)

Ashton Jeanty (21 ATT, 153 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Billy Bowens (4 TAR, 4 REC, 91 YDS)

UNLV Leaders

Passing: Jayden Maiava (15-for-29, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Jayden Maiava (15-for-29, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Vincent Davis (14 ATT, 55 YDS, 1 TD)

Vincent Davis (14 ATT, 55 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Ricky White (9 TAR, 6 REC, 86 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UNLV Boise State 298 Total Yards 527 217 Passing Yards 226 81 Rushing Yards 301 3 Turnovers 2

