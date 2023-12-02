The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1) meet the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. This matchup will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.

Western Kentucky vs. Oregon State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Raegan Beers: 18.3 PTS, 13.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 13.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Timea Gardiner: 11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Talia van Oelhoffen: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Donovyn Hunter: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kelsey Rees: 7.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

