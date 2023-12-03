Alec Pierce will be up against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

This year Pierce has 22 grabs (on 39 targets) for 291 yards, averaging 26.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pierce and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pierce vs. the Titans

Pierce vs the Titans (since 2021): 3 GP / 42.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 42.3 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

10 players have caught a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 224.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Titans have scored 12 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Titans' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Watch Colts vs Titans on Fubo!

Colts Player Previews

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pierce with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pierce Receiving Insights

Pierce, in six of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pierce has been targeted on 39 of his team's 381 passing attempts this season (10.2% target share).

He has been targeted 39 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (65th in NFL).

Pierce does not have a TD reception this season in 11 games.

Pierce has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.