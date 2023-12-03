Will Alec Pierce find his way into the end zone when the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans play in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pierce will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Pierce's 39 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 291 yards (26.5 per game).

Having played 11 games this season, Pierce has not tallied a TD reception.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0 Week 8 Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 1 21 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 6 4 27 0

Rep Alec Pierce with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.