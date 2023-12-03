Indianapolis (6-5) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Tennessee on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Colts favored by 1 point. The over/under is 42 in the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Colts against the Titans is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Colts vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Colts have had the lead six times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Titans have been winning four times, have been behind six times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Colts have won the second quarter four times, been outscored three times, and tied four times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Titans have won the second quarter four times, been outscored five times, and tied two times in 11 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Colts have won the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Indianapolis is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.2 points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Colts have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

In the Titans' 11 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter one time, lost six times, and tied four times.

Colts vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 11 games this year, the Colts have been winning after the first half seven times (6-1 in those games) and have been losing after the first half four times (0-4).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Titans have been leading five times and have been behind six times.

2nd Half

In 11 games this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 12 points on average in the second half.

The Titans have been outscored in the second half eight times and outscored their opponent in the second half three times in 11 games this year.

