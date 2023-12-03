A victory by the Indianapolis Colts over the Tennessee Titans is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, December 3 at 1:00 PM ET (at Nissan Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Colts are compiling 24.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 27th, allowing 24.4 points per contest. The Titans' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, generating 284.0 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th with 335.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Colts vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-1) Toss Up (42.5) Colts 23, Titans 20

Colts Betting Info

The Colts have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Indianapolis has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Colts are 3-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Indianapolis games have hit the over seven out of 11 times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 42.5 points, 0.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Colts contests.

Titans Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

The Titans have covered the spread four times this year (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

So far this year, three of Tennessee's 11 games with a set number have hit the over.

Games involving the Titans this year have averaged 40.0 points per game, a 2.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Colts vs. Titans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 24.5 24.4 26.5 28.8 22.0 19.0 Tennessee 16.8 20.4 23.0 16.8 11.7 23.3

