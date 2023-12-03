The Indianapolis Colts' (6-5) injury report heading into their game against the Tennessee Titans (4-7) currently features eight players. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 3 from Nissan Stadium.

The Colts enter this matchup after a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last game.

Their last time out, the Titans won 17-10 over the Carolina Panthers.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Taylor RB Thumb Out Isaiah McKenzie WR Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Kelly C Concussion Full Participation In Practice Bernhard Raimann OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Braden Smith OT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice DeForest Buckner DT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Ogletree TE Foot Full Participation In Practice Julius Brents CB Quad Out

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Treylon Burks WR Concussion Questionable Terrell Edmunds S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Aaron Brewer OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Brunskill OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Roger McCreary CB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Luke Gifford LB Shin Limited Participation In Practice Denico Autry DL Rest Limited Participation In Practice Will Levis QB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Colts vs. Titans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS

Ticketmaster!

Colts Season Insights

The Colts rank 15th in total offense (341.4 yards per game) and 23rd in total defense (353 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Colts are compiling 24.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th, giving up 24.4 points per game.

The Colts are totaling 220 passing yards per game on offense this season (18th in NFL), and they are allowing 223.7 passing yards per game (17th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Indianapolis is averaging 121.4 rushing yards per game offensively this year (11th in NFL), and is giving up 129.3 rushing yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.

The Colts have the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at +2, forcing 18 turnovers (11th in NFL) while turning it over 16 times (18th in NFL).

Colts vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-1)

Colts (-1) Moneyline: Colts (-120), Titans (+100)

Colts (-120), Titans (+100) Total: 42.5 points

