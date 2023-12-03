The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium.

How to Watch Colts vs. Titans

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Colts Insights

The Colts rack up 4.1 more points per game (24.5) than the Titans give up (20.4).

The Colts average only six more yards per game (341.4) than the Titans allow per contest (335.4).

This season, Indianapolis runs for 10.6 more yards per game (121.4) than Tennessee allows per outing (110.8).

This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 16 times, eight more than the Titans' takeaways (8).

Colts Away Performance

On the road, the Colts average fewer points (22 per game) than they do overall (24.5). But they also concede fewer in away games (19) than overall (24.4).

The Colts accumulate fewer yards in away games (299.2 per game) than they do overall (341.4), but also concede fewer on the road (320.2 per game) than overall (353).

The Colts pick up 91.4 rushing yards per game in road games (30 fewer than overall), and concede 125.6 rushing yards away from home (3.7 fewer than overall).

The Colts convert 37.7% of third downs away from home (equal to their overall average), and allow opponents to convert on 40.5% on the road (compared to 38.4% overall).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Carolina W 27-13 CBS 11/12/2023 at New England W 10-6 NFL Network 11/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 27-20 CBS 12/3/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 12/10/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS 12/16/2023 Pittsburgh - NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Atlanta - FOX

